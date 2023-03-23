US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have marked the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, wishing Muslims worldwide "Ramadan Kareem."

"Today, Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as they begin the Islamic holy month of Ramadan — a time of fasting, renewal, charity, worship and growth," said Biden in a statement on Wednesday.

The president said the US reaffirms its support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Türkiye and Syria — who have lost many loved ones during the recent devastating earthquakes — and with the people of Pakistan, who are rebuilding their lives following last summer's floods.

"To my fellow Americans observing Ramadan, and to Muslims around the world: Ramadan Kareem — we wish you a blessed and peaceful Ramadan," said Biden.

Millions of Muslims across the world welcomed the holy month of Ramadan late on Wednesday.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, is one of Islam's Five Pillars [fundamental religious duties]. It is a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion.

Solidarity with Uighurs, Rohingya

Biden also expressed "solidarity" with China's Uighur minority in his message.

"Today especially, we remember the universal human right to practice, pray and preach our faiths peacefully and openly. And together with our partners, the United States stands in solidarity with Muslims who continue to face oppression — including Uighurs in the People's Republic of China, Rohingya in Burma [Myanmar] and other Muslim communities facing persecution around the world," he said.

Biden's highlighting of the Uighurs came at a time of strong tension between Washington and Beijing.

According to rights groups, Uighurs are subjected to mass incarceration in forced labour camps and banned from expressing their culture. China rejects such allegations.

Beijing says the ethnic minority is not being repressed and that any security measures in their northwestern Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region respond to a terrorism threat.

