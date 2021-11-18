WHO blames COVID-19 resurgence in Europe on complacency, easing of rules

The World Health Organization has blamed the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe on the easing of restrictions and complacency. The Netherlands, France, Austria and the Czech Republic are all reporting spikes in infections with Germany reporting 65,000 new cases on Thursday alone. Global health policy analyst Mario Ottiglio weighs in. #Covid #WHO #Europe