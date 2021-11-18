November 18, 2021
Did Belarus deliberately lure migrants to cross into Europe?
Gerald Knaus, chairperson of the European Stability Initiative, looks at the ongoing standoff at the border between Belarus and Poland. Thousands of migrants are camped in a freezing forest. The EU has accused Minsk of deliberately causing the crisis by luring migrants from the Middle East and Asia to its border with Poland. #Belarus #Polishguards #EU
