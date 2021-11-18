WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudan: Violence Escalates as Security Forces Shoot Down Anti-Coup Protesters
It's been less than a month since the army seized power in Sudan. Coup leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said he dissolved the government to prevent civil war. But the streets of Khartoum have now become a battleground as civilians resist military rule. Dozens are killed as anti-coup protests turn deadly. But with demonstrators remaining defiant, will the military back down or double down? Guests: Hamid Murtada Sudanese Activist Suzanne Jambo Ex-Sudan People’s Liberation Movement Foreign Secretary David Otto Security Expert Specialising in Africa
November 18, 2021
