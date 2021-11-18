WORLD
1 MIN READ
Record number of illegal migrants cross The Channel - real reason why no one stops the boats
This week the British and French governments pledged to work together to stop 100% of illegal channel crossings. Although this sounds good, we’ve heard it all before - in fact a record number of people are crossing from France to the UK illegally. Which can only mean the UK and French governments are either incompetent or are misleading everyone when they say they’re going to crack down on the people smugglers. Why is it that two of the richest and most powerful nations in the world are not able to achieve their stated aims of stopping small boats from crossing the channel illegally?
Record number of illegal migrants cross The Channel - real reason why no one stops the boats
November 18, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us