TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Disaster reporting requires sensitivity: Turkish communications director
Türkiye witnessed 'systematic disinformation, black propaganda attempts' after February 6 quakes, says Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Disaster reporting requires sensitivity: Turkish communications director
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun calls on media institutions to give importance to disaster reporting as a field of expertise. / AA
March 21, 2023

In times of disaster and crisis, journalism requires sensitivity to inform the public accurately, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said. 

"During disaster times, informing the public quickly, accurately, reliably and transparently is as vital as emergency response and effective aid organisation," Altun told the panel discussion – We Hear Your Voice: Journalism Panel in Disaster and Crisis Regions – in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

"In this process, it is also a necessity to combat disinformation." 

Türkiye sees the importance of this particularly after the February 6 earthquakes, which rocked 11 Turkish provinces and killed more than 50,000 people, he added.

READ MORE:Erdogan lauds int'l solidarity as $7B pledged for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

'Systematic disinformation'

Stressing that Türkiye witnessed "systematic disinformation and black propaganda attempts," Altun said: "We encountered situations such as unconfirmed posts interrupting search and rescue activities and costing human lives." 

Undoubtedly, Altun said, journalism in times of disaster and crisis requires a different sensitivity. 

"Therefore, media should act with the responsibility of a 'solutions partner' in such cases. 

"First of all, we should keep in mind that unconfirmed information has a poisoning effect on the disaster and crisis environment because false information that is spread intentionally or unconsciously can cost a human life," the communications director said. 

Altun called on media institutions to give importance to disaster reporting as a field of expertise and strengthen the infrastructure in this field.

READ MORE:Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye tops grim mark of 50,000

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us