November 19, 2021
WORLD
Floods and landslides leave 18-thousand people stranded in British Columbia
Floods and landslides have left 18-thousand people stranded in British Columbia, leading Canadian authorities to declare a state of emergency. Officials say at least one person has died and several are missing. Hundreds of air force personnel have been deployed to evacuate those still stranded. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
