Biden reconvenes his Canadian and Mexican counterparts at the White House

The US president has reconvened his Canadian and Mexican counterparts at the White House for a summit that hasn't been held in five years. Joe Biden is trying to mend relations with his neighbours, after they soured during the Trump administration. And while China, the climate crisis, and Covid-19 were on the agenda, the meeting was less about breakthroughs, and more of an opportunity to rebuild confidence. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.