WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden signs bill to declassify US intelligence on Covid-19 origins
US President Joe Biden says he shares Congress' goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Covid-19.
Biden signs bill to declassify US intelligence on Covid-19 origins
Washington has been conducting a highly politicised debate about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic almost since the first human cases were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. / Reuters Archive
March 20, 2023

US President Joe Biden signed a bill that requires Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information related to the origins of Covid-19, the White House has said.

"In implementing this legislation, my administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security," Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Biden said he shared Congress' goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Covid-19. However, he said his administration would keep national security in mind when deciding what to release.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and House of Representatives before being sent to the White House.

READ MORE: Lab leak most likely origin of Covid-19: US Energy Department

Politicised debate

Washington has been conducting a highly politicised debate about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic almost since the first human cases were reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, amid calls from both Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans to push back harder against a rising China.

The debate was refuelled last month, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the US Energy Department had assessed with low confidence that the pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.

However, there has not been a definitive conclusion from the US Intelligence Community on the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Study alleges China created coronavirus in lab, tried to cover tracks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us