Amazon deepens its tech-sector cuts by laying-off another 9,000 employees
The decision follows a near-endless drumbeat of layoff news in the technology sector that has seen some of the world's most valuable corporations sever ties with staggering numbers of employees they once courted in droves.
The latest slashing focuses on Amazon's highly-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, once seen as untouchable until economic concerns led business customers to scrutinise their spending. / Reuters
March 20, 2023

Amazon says it would axe another 9,000 roles to make its operation lean and manage economic uncertainty.

Monday's announcement marks a new round of job cuts that pile onto the technology sector's woes.

In a remarkable turn for a company long touting its job creation, Amazon will have eliminated 27,000 positions in recent months or 9 percent of its roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce.

The latest slashing focuses on Amazon's highly-profitable cloud and advertising divisions, once seen as untouchable until economic concerns led business customers to scrutinise their spending.

Job reductions are coming to Amazon's streaming unit Twitch, as well, following cuts that began in November and focused on the company's devices, e-commerce and human resources organizations. Amazon aims to finalize whom it will terminate by April.

Amazon's stock fell by 2 percent.

The decision follows a near-endless drumbeat of layoff news in the technology sector that has seen some of the world's most valuable corporations, among them Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc, sever ties with staggering numbers of employees they once courted in droves.

In what now seems a harbinger, Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc said last week it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, kicking off a second round of layoffs for the sector following its elimination of more than 11,000 roles in 2022.

"We are not surprised," DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said in a note, pointing to recession concerns as a backdrop to Amazon's plans.

In a note to staff that Amazon posted online, its CEO Andy Jassy said the decision stemmed from an ongoing analysis of priorities and uncertainty about the economy.

"Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple of months ago," he wrote. "The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall."

He added, "Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount."

Amazon last month said operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, hit by the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.

The company has scaled back or shut down entire services like its virtual primary care offering for employers in recent months.

READ MORE: "Why are tech companies laying off staff in the thousands?"

SOURCE:Reuters
