November 19, 2021
Will anything concrete come out of the first North American summit?
US President Joe Biden is meeting with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts in Washington on Thursday. It’s the first time in five years the so called ‘Three Amigo’s summit’ is being held after former president Donald Trump put an end to the meetings during his tenure. Ivan Eland from the Independent Institute has more. #Biden #ThreeAmigos #NorthAmericanSummit
