TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'We stand with Türkiye' campaign launched to strengthen solidarity
The campaign aims to strengthen the spirit of global solidarity and emphasises the importance of international cooperation in the face of disasters.
Presidential Communications Director Altun emphasised that the spirit of togetherness and unity that emerged after the disaster was not limited to national boundaries. / AA Archive
March 19, 2023

The Communication Directorate of Türkiye has launched a campaign called "We stand with Türkiye" in response to the disaster of the century centred in Kahramanmaras province.

Directorate of Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun emphasised in a statement published on Sunday the spirit of togetherness and unity that emerged after the disaster was not limited to national boundaries but extended to the international community. 

Altun described the solidarity and aid mobilisation that emerged as the "solidarity of the century."

The campaign aims to mobilise international solidarity and aid in 18 countries including: USA, UK, France, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Hungary, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and Japan. 

The campaign aims to strengthen the spirit of global solidarity and emphasises the importance of international cooperation in the face of disasters.  

Informative content has been prepared in both Turkish and English, providing scientific data and updates on the works carried out following the disaster. 

Turkic world's solidarity

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed earlier the Turkic world's solidarity after the deadly February 6 quakes as he hosted the extraordinary summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the Turkish capital, Ankara last Thursday. 

"We called for international help. The Turkic world was among the first to help. You did not leave us alone in our most difficult moment," Erdogan said at the opening of the summit.

"Our beloved nation will never forget your support," he added.

"We will once again show at the highest level that the Turkic world is of one heart and band together," Erdogan further said. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
