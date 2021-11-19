Migrant Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border Shows No Signs of Easing

The migrant crisis on the border of Poland and Belarus is showing no signs of easing, where thousands of asylum seekers are trapped. Facing harsh weather conditions and border police, every day is becoming a struggle. Tensions have been simmering for weeks but the standoff has now turned into a political crisis with Polish and Belarusian officials refusing to take a step back. Guests: Basak Yavcan Migration Policy Researcher at the Hugo Observatory Philippe Dam HRW Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia