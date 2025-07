Who are the Turkic peoples?

There are more than 170 million Turkic people in the world, speaking one of 30 Turkic languages. Only 40 percent are from Turkey. The remainder range as far west as Eastern Europe, through to Central Asia and northeastern Siberia. The most prominent modern ethnic groups include Turks, Azerbaijanis, Uzbeks, Kazakhs, Turkmens, Kyrgyz and Uyghurs. #TurkicPeoples