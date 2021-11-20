Water crisis, crop prices spark rallies in Iran

Iran faces its driest year in half a century, and government officials and water distribution companies are worried. Although droughts are common in the semi-arid country, this year’s rainfall has been unseasonably low. Harvests are also smaller, which has led to increased imports and higher food prices. The combination has triggered protests as the government is under pressure to avoid a full-blown water crisis. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.