November 20, 2021
WORLD
Social organisations help ease gun violence in Chicago
It's no secret the US city of Chicago has a gun violence problem. But for the first time in recent history, donors have given millions of dollars to provide mental health support in areas devastated by gun violence. As a result, more people are using these services than ever before. And as Sarah Jones reports, it's starting to make a difference. #GunViolence
