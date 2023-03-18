WORLD
Trump, family didn't disclose foreign gifts worth almost $300,000: report
Over 100 unreported gifts include items from Chinese President Xi, the Saudi crown prince, the Indian prime minister and other foreign government officials, says the US House report.
US Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act prohibits the president and federal officials from keeping personal gifts from foreign governments worth over $415. / AP
March 18, 2023

Former US president Donald Trump and his family have been accused of failing to report foreign gifts worth nearly $300,000 during his presidency.

According to a report by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released on Friday, Trump and his family received 117 unreported foreign gifts, valued at roughly $291,000.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner ad their children were also listed as recipients of some of the foreign gifts.

More than 100 unreported foreign gifts include items from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other foreign government officials.

"The discovery of these unreported foreign gifts raises significant questions about why former President Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by law," the report said.

Gifts well over minimal value

The Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act prohibits the president and federal officials from keeping personal gifts from foreign governments worth more than "minimal value" — an amount currently set at $415.

Gifts over this amount must be publicly disclosed and turned over to the National Archives.

Among the unreported items are 16 gifts from Saudi Arabia worth more than $45,000 in all, including a dagger valued at up to $24,000, and 17 presents from India that include expensive cufflinks, a vase and a $4,600 model of the Taj Mahal, says the report.

Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the committee, said they would "remain committed to following the facts to determine the extent to which former president Trump broke the law or violated the Constitution".

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

SOURCE:AA
