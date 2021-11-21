WORLD
Pfizer to allow production of generic versions of their Covid-19 medicine
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week and dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: The first group of migrants and refugees arrive home after being stuck at the EU's eastern border for weeks. But the crisis isn't over. World leaders reach an agreement to curb the climate crisis, but the deal fails to meet expectations. A historic summit... US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet virtually to discuss their differences... And good news for developing nations: pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will allow production of generic versions of their Covid-19 medicine... FOR FREE... in 95 countries.
November 21, 2021
