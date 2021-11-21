Protests erupt across Europe over new Covid restrictions

There were violent street confrontations in some European cities overnight as governments on the continent put forward plans they hope will slow the rapidly-rising Covid-19 infection case count. Protesters in Vienna, Austria, set off smoke bombs and threw bottles at police. While in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, there was the second night of unrest and two people were shot by the police. Craig Vermay reports. #CovidRestrictions #Protests #Europe