Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man, bringing the number of people killed in the conflict this year to 100, most of them Palestinians.

Palestine's Health Ministry announced the death of Yazan Omar Jamil Khasib, 23, who died "after the occupation (Israel) opened fire on him Friday at the northern entrance of Al Bireh" city near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said "soldiers spotted a suspect and asked him to identify himself. The suspect drew a knife and approached the forces who responded by opening fire".

Since the start of the year, the conflict arising from decades of Israeli occupation of Palestine has claimed the lives of 87 Palestinians, including children.

In January, Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in Jenin in one day — deadliest single military incursion in the occupied territory in two decades.

Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have also been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

Over 700,000 illegal settlers in occupied areas

The latest wave of deadly violence follows the return of Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister, who is leading a government that observers say is the most right-wing in the country's history.

Over 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers now live in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem — territories captured by Israel in 1967.

Netanyahu's new coalition, which took office in late December, is dominated by hardline and ultranationalist politicians with close ties to the illegal settlement movement.

