War of words over refugees risks an increase in regional tensions

Poland says fewer migrants and refugees have tried crossing into its territory since its neighbour Belarus cleared out the makeshift camps that were housing thousands of people at the border both countries share. Migrants and refugees from countries like Iraq and Afghanistan, have been trying to make it to western Europe. The issue has put the region on edge, with many leaders accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of fueling the crisis. Wilson Dizard has this report.