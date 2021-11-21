November 21, 2021
Soaring gas prices threaten survival of Venice's glass factories
The makers of Venice's famous Murano Glass say ballooning gas prices are threatening their survival. the cost of energy in Europe soared again this week as Germany paused a politically sensitive pipeline project with Russia. Our correspondent Sarah Morice takes a look at the impact this is having on Murano's centuries-old glassmaking tradition.
