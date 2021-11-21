WORLD
Indonesia's batik makers shifted from chemicals to mangrove-based products
#Batik is a traditional art form that originated in Asia. It's the craft of decorating fabric using wax and dye and has been practiced for centuries. It was listed by UNESCO in 2009 as an activity of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Sena Saylan has the story now of how One community on an Indonesian island is making use of abundant natural resources to continue their trade #ecofriendly #textile
November 21, 2021
