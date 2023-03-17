WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gang violence continues as Brazil sends more troops to northeast
At least 28 urban areas in Rio Grande do Norte state have been hit by disturbances this week, authorities say.
Gang violence continues as Brazil sends more troops to northeast
A policeman stands guard next to a burnt commercial truck in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state. / AFP
March 17, 2023

Marauding attacks by gang members in northeast Brazil have continued for a third night despite a beefed-up presence of security forces, authorities said.

Media reports carried images of public buses and buildings in flames in nine cities on Thursday — including state capital Natal — in the northeastern Rio Grande do Norte state.

In Natal, a garbage collection centre, a supermarket and a gas station were all set ablaze, the G1 news site said.

"Never in my life have I seen something like this going on. We left for work ... and we came across this. It is very sad," Reinaldo Silva, a mason in Natal, told the AFP news agency.

Authorities dispatched an additional 220 federal police to the state, but reinforcements may climb as high as 800 in the coming days, Justice and Security Minister Flavio Dino told CNN. 

READ MORE:Brazil says gang members target numerous cities in wave of attacks

Nearly 30 urban areas hit with violence

The unrest, which began late on Monday, was orchestrated by imprisoned gang leaders as a protest against jail conditions and new regulations cracking down on criminal activity within the state penal system.

At least 28 urban areas in the state have been hit by the disturbances this week, authorities said.

Local media have carried footage of vehicles in flames, and of police cruisers, businesses and government buildings riddled with bullets.

Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hasn't spoken publicly about the disorder.

At least two people were killed in clashes with police earlier in the week, and 67 people have been arrested, public security sources in the state told AFP.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us