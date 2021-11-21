BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Japan announces economic stimulus package worth $490B | Money Talks
Policymakers in most rich nations are starting to pull back on stimulus measures that helped their economies survive the coronavirus pandemic. Japan is an outlier. It's announced a historic package of handouts to individuals and businesses. That's on top of the 770-billion dollars in support the government has spent since the pandemic began. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes the cash injection will boost domestic activity and offset the effects of global supply chain bottlenecks that have hurt the nation's exporters. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Mickey Levy. He's the chief economist for Asia and the US at Berenberg Capital Markets in New York. #JapanEconomy #StimulusPackage #Pandemic
Japan announces economic stimulus package worth $490B | Money Talks
November 21, 2021
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us