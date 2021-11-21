Digital payments firm raises $2.5B in India's biggest IPO | Money Talks

Indian digital payments provider Paytm got off to a shaky start with its debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Shares finished their first day of trading down 27 percent, as investors worried about the company's ability to earn profits. Despite these jitters, it's India's biggest stock market listing to date and could help Paytm expand into a global payments provider.