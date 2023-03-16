Türkiye has reiterated its long-time policy against recognising the illegal annexation of Crimean Peninsula, calling it a "violation of international law".

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry voiced support to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the annexation.

"The situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, who are the principal constituents of Crimea, is always a priority for our country," said the ministry.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Türkiye and the UN General Assembly.

