November 22, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases surge
Europe is seeing anti-lockdown unrest as COVID-19 infections spike. Over the weekend, there were clashes between police and protesters in Belgium and the Netherlands when rallies turned violent. Mukesh Kapila from the University of Manchester weighs in on why Europe is having such a hard time bringing down infection rates. #Austria #COVID #Protests
Anti-lockdown protests in Europe as COVID cases surge
Explore