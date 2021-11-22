WORLD
The Bloc v Belarus
For almost three decades Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus, but as tensions rise between the EU and Minsk, is the Belarusian president’s reign now at risk? Relations between the EU and Belarus have been deteriorating for years, but after Lukashenko’s regime was accused of orchestrating the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, relations have hit a new low. On Monday, Austria hosted foreign ministers from Germany and the Baltic states as they discussed Belarus’ chance of moving from autocracy to democracy. Representatives from Minsk refused to attend, calling the summit a waste of time. So is this the beginning of the end for Europe’s last dictator? Guests: Daniel Krutzinna Former Investments and Innovation Advisor to the President Lukashenko Franak Viacorka Senior Advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Gilbert Doctorow Independent International Affairs Analyst
November 22, 2021
