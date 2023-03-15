WORLD
2 MIN READ
Political tensions, new protests over French pension bill
A broad alliance of unions has called for an eighth day of street protests across France since mid-January to contest Macron's plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64.
Political tensions, new protests over French pension bill
Trade unions urging a show of force as Macron's pension overhaul neared its finale in parliament. / AFP
March 15, 2023

Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan are staging a new round of strikes and protests as a joint committee of senators and lower-house politicians examines the contested bill.

Meanwhile, unions are hoping that demonstrations across the country will further show workers' massive opposition to the plan, promoted by Macron as central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive.

Train drivers, school teachers, dock workers and others are expected to walk off the job on Wednesday. 

Thousands of tons of garbage is piling up on Paris sidewalks amid a continuing strike against the pension plan.

Public transport is expected to be disrupted, including high-speed, regional and Paris suburban trains. 

France's aviation authority, the DGAC, said 20 percent of the flights at Paris-Orly airport have been canceled, and warned about potential delays.

Workers in several oil refineries are also among those pursuing an open-ended strike launched last week.

READ MORE:Fight against Macron's pension plan to continue: French union leader

The latest step in the legislative process to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is prompting a peak of political tensions and one key question: Will the bill command a parliamentary majority?

Wednesday’s meeting of seven senators and seven politicians from the National Assembly is meant to find an accord on the final version of the text. 

The Senate is expected to approve it on Thursday, as its conservative majority is in favour of raising the retirement age.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us