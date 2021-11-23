November 23, 2021
In Italy's Calabria, migrants arrive on luxury yachts
Migrants pay around 10,000 dollars to reach Europe in these types of vessels it’s possible for smugglers to make more than half a million dollar for each passage. With the number of migrants arriving to Calabria four times higher than last year, authorities are investigating possible links between the Italian mafia clans and criminal groups in the countries of origin.
