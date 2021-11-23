November 23, 2021
Former spokesman calls Netanyahu ‘control freak’ during testimony
Nir Hefetz, former spokesperson for Israel’s longest serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has described his boss as a "control freak" who was obsessed with the way he and his family were portrayed in the media during a corruption trial. Political analyst and writer Arieh Kovler weighs in. #Netanyahu #Hefetz #corruptiontrial
