Israel judicial reforms pass first parliament hurdle despite mass protests
Once approved, the contentıous new law will make it difficult for the Supreme Court to strike down any legislation deemed to contravene the fundamental laws of justice.
The reforms would also grant the ruling coalition more powers in appointing judges. / AP Archive
March 14, 2023

The Israeli parliament has approved a bill limiting the Supreme Court's ability to overturn laws it deems unconstitutional - a key element of a judicial reform package that has fuelled weeks of protests.

The text was adopted just before 3 am (0100 GMT) on Tuesday morning by a vote of 61 to 52, though it will still need to be approved at second and third readings before becoming law.

The bill would also allow parliament, with just a simple majority, to override Supreme Court decisions striking down legislation and deny the court the right to review such a move.

READ MORE: Protests against Netanyahu's bid to overhaul Israel's judiciary continue

Before the vote on that bill, politicians also approved in its first reading a separate one considerably limiting the chances of a prime minister being impeached.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose ruling coalition includes ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties, introduced its judicial reform package in January.

Handing politicians more power

Ten consecutive weeks of nationwide demonstrations followed, with critics saying the package is aimed at handing politicians more power at the expense of the judiciary and protecting Netanyahu, who is facing corruption charges.

Netanyahu and his justice minister argue the changes are necessary to reset the balance between elected officials and the Supreme Court.

The reforms would also grant the ruling coalition more powers in appointing judges.

Israeli President Issac Herzog - who, in his largely ceremonial role, has tried to broker dialogue - on Thursday called on the coalition to halt the legislation, dubbing it "a threat to the foundations of democracy".

On Monday, prominent scholars presented to parliament a compromise version of the reforms aimed at "preventing constitutional chaos", with the chairman of the body’s law committee saying the version could constitute "a basis for negotiations" with opponents of the government plan. 

READ MORE:Israel going through 'historic crisis' over judicial reforms: Herzog

