Canadian police say the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself into police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit-and-run.
Two dead, multiple injured after truck hits pedestrians in Canada's Quebec
The incident happened just after 1900GMT along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometres (220 miles) northeast of Quebec City. / AP
March 14, 2023

Two men died after a pickup truck hit pedestrians beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui, although a senior Canadian official rapidly ruled out a terrorist attack or a national security incident.

A provincial police spokesperson said on Monday nine other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious.

Sgt. Helene St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself into police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run.

A senior government official familiar with the matter said the incident was not terrorism or national security related.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The incident happened just after 1900GMT along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometres (220 miles) northeast of Quebec City.

The regional health board confirmed that a “code orange” had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which generally indicates a situation with a high number of casualties.

Alain Gilbert, a truck driver, said he was driving into Amqui when he saw several ambulances tending to about four or possibly five people spread over a distance of about 500 metres (yards).

He saw a police officer performing CPR on one person lying on the ground. He said there didn’t appear to be any children in the group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
