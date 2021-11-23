WORLD
Leaders of Turkey, UAE To Meet For First Time in Nearly a Decade
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed are set to meet for the first time in almost a decade. The last time they met, the Middle East and North Africa were different places. Even last year, tensions were at their worst, but now relations are improving. Could trade and investments be the opening for Turkey and the UAE to aside their past differences? Guests: Cinzia Bianco Research Fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations Giorgio Cafiero CEO of Gulf State Analytics Murat Aslan Faculty Member at Sabahattin Zaim University
November 23, 2021
