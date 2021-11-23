November 23, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Beijing tells Southeast Asian leaders it does not seek 'dominance'
Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his fellow leaders at a Southeast Asian summit this week that Beijing is not seeking dominance over the South China Sea. But his neighbours with their own claims to the region are reacting strongly to what they view as Chinese aggression. Robert Kelly from Pusan University unpacks the dynamics at play. #China #Xi #Duterte
Beijing tells Southeast Asian leaders it does not seek 'dominance'
Explore