TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
All means mobilised in Türkiye after powerful quakes: Erdogan
"No one should have any doubt that all the means of state and nation have been mobilised for earthquake zone," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
All means mobilised in Türkiye after powerful quakes: Erdogan
There is no country that can respond faster than Türkiye in the face of such a disaster, says President Erdogan. / AA
March 12, 2023

Türkiye has mobilised all of its institutions, personnel and resources for disaster-hit areas since the earthquakes in its southern provinces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"No one should have any doubt that all the means of the state and the nation have been mobilised for the earthquake zone," Erdogan said in the quake-hit Hatay's Samandag district on Sunday.

"We have mobilised our military, police, gendarmerie, healthcare professionals, educators, personnel of all relevant institutions, and all our vehicles, from aircraft to helicopters and ships, for our earthquake victims," he said.

There is no country that can respond faster than Türkiye in the face of such a disaster in which the death toll reached 48,000, the injured exceeded 115,000, and 50,000 buildings were destroyed, he added.

READ MORE:Strong international solidarity gives strength to Türkiye – Cavusoglu

The government plans to complete the construction of the "urgently needed 244,000 city houses and 75,000 village houses within a year" in Hatay, he said.

"So far, we have set up 426,000 tents in the earthquake zone and we plan to put into service 100,000 containers within two months," he said earlier in Kirikhan, a district in Hatay.

Around half a million people, including public officials, volunteers and members of NGOs, rushed to the quake-hit region to provide help.

More than 47,900 people were killed in Türkiye in February 6 quakes, according to official figures.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the powerful quakes.

READ MORE:President Erdogan says 488,000 homes will be built for quake victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us