Daesh-linked ADF group kills 17 in eastern DRC
The attack comes after suspected ADF rebels killed over 40 people in twin attacks on Wednesday.
Soldiers stand in a field camp near Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of the Congo. / Reuters Archive
March 12, 2023

Suspected ADF militants have killed at least 17 people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local officials said, only days after the Daesh-aligned group conducted another massacre in the troubled region.

The latest attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Kirindera in North Kivu province's Beni territory, according to village chief Katembo Kahongya.

"We have 17 dead and four wounded," he told AFP, adding that the militants had also set fire to buildings. "They used bladed weapons and fire to execute the population," Kahongya said.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which the Daesh terror group claims as its central African affiliate, is one of the deadliest armed militias in eastern DRC, accused of slaughtering thousands of civilians.

Former North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita also tweeted that suspected ADF fighters had killed 19 people at the village, noting the figure was provisional.

READ MORE:Death toll from new rebel attacks in eastern DRC climbs to 45

Continuing violence

Kirindera resident Mukondano Kambale said the militants killed people in a hotel and health clinic before being chased away.

"It's fear and desolation in the centre of Kirindera," he said.

The attack comes after suspected ADF rebels killed over 40 people in twin attacks in neighbouring North Kivu villages on Wednesday, according to officials and residents.

A joint Congolese-Ugandan military operation targeting the militia in the eastern DRC has been underway since late 2021, but attacks have nonetheless continued.

Last week, the United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for information concerning ADF leader Seka Musa Baluku.

READ MORE:Daesh-linked group suspected of carrying out deadly attack on DRC church

SOURCE:AFP
