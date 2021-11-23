WORLD
Is the US Justice System Unjust?
On August 25th 2020 Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On Friday he was acquitted of all charges after a jury says he was acting in self-defence. His testimony may have convinced the jurors, but many others were outraged. The Rittenhouse case isn't the only trial that's brought America's racial divide back into the spotlight. The trial of the white men who killed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is nearing its end too, and just like in the Rittenhouse trial, the defence claims they were acting in self-defence, the prosecution however says that racism was a key factor. Guests: Nate Lerner Democratic Strategist and Build the Wave Founder Kelechi Egwim APPEAL Executive Director Joseph Haynes Davis Lawyer and Criminal Justice Expert
November 23, 2021
