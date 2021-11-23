BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Wind power provides 10 gigawatts of electricity in Turkey | Money Talks
As global energy prices surge higher, Turkey is stepping up efforts to improve its energy security. Speaking at the Turkey Energy Summit in Antalya, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the construction of a pipeline to deliver natural gas discovered in the Black Sea will begin next year and a fourth vessel will join the country's offshore drilling fleet by May. Tuna Guven, the general secretary of the Turkey Wind Energy Association joined us and explained the potential of the industry. #TurkeyEnergySummit #WindPower #RenewableEnergy
Wind power provides 10 gigawatts of electricity in Turkey | Money Talks
November 23, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us