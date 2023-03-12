WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands stage fresh protests in Greece over deadly train crash
Public anger has focused on long-running mismanagement of the country's railway network in the wake of the February 28 train crash that killed 57 people, many of them students.
Thousands stage fresh protests in Greece over deadly train crash
The rallies came in response to calls from various bodies, from trade unions to political groups, to take to the streets. / Reuters
March 12, 2023

Thousands of demonstrators have staged fresh protests in Greece as anger grows over the country's deadliest rail crash, ratcheting up pressure on the government over the tragedy. 

Protesters flooded Syntagma Square in front of parliament in Athens on Sunday, waving banners that read "We won't forget, we won't forgive" and "We will become the voice of all the dead". 

Fifty-seven people, many of them students, were killed when a passenger train and freight train collided head-on in central Greece on February 28. 

Four railway officials have been charged but public anger has focused on long-running mismanagement of the network, and the country has been rocked by a series of sometimes violent mass protests. 

On Sunday about 5,000 demonstrators gathered outside parliament in Athens while a similar number took to the streets of the second city Thessaloniki, police said. 

"It was anger and rage that brought me here," Markella, a 65-year-old Athens protester who gave only one name, told AFP

Another demonstrator, 26-year-old Alexandros, added: "We're getting desperate. You don't know what to say, what to do – all you can do is join the protest."

The rallies came in response to calls from various bodies, from trade unions to political groups, to take to the streets.

READ MORE:Stationmaster charged as PM Mitsotakis apologises over Greece train crash

Continued protests, strikes

The biggest protests over the crash so far came on Wednesday when tens of thousands demonstrated nationwide, with clashes erupting, while workers staged strikes. 

Workers in the public and private sectors are expected to walk out again Thursday. 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is fighting to be re-elected within months, has faced calls from some protesters to quit. 

He has come under fire for initially pointing to "human error" for the accident, and blaming the stationmaster on duty at the time who allegedly routed the trains onto the same stretch of track by accident. 

But railway unions had long been warning about problems on the country's creaking, understaffed train network. 

The stationmaster is among the four railway officials who have been charged. 

Greece's transport minister resigned after the crash, and Mitsotakis has sought to soothe public anger by repeatedly apologising and vowing a transparent probe. 

National elections look set to be delayed from April, when they were widely expected, with speculation they could take place in late May.

READ MORE:'Tragic human error' – Trains in Greece ran on same track before colliding

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us