Israeli strikes in Syria wound three soldiers: Syrian regime
Since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting regime troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
The Israeli military rarely comments on individual strikes against Syria, but has vowed repeatedly to keep up its air campaign to stop arch foe Iran consolidating its presence. / Reuters Archive
March 12, 2023

Israeli airstrikes targeting locations in central and west Syria morning wounded three soldiers, Syrian regime media reported.

"At around 7:15 am (0415 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack, firing missiles from the direction of north Lebanon with targets in the Tartus and Hama countryside," the SANA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a military source.

"The attack wounded three soldiers and caused some material losses," the report said, adding that Syrian air defences intercepted some of the missiles.

SANA did not say what sites were targeted, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said pro-Iran forces and a "scientific research centre" were present in the areas.

The Israeli military said that they "don't comment on reports in the foreign media."

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes killed three people in a raid on the airport in Aleppo, Syria's second city, the Observatory said.

On February 19, an Israeli airstrike killed 15 people in a Damascus district housing state security agencies, the British-based Observatory had said.

READ MORE:Iraq captures three million captagon pills near border with Syria

SOURCE:AFP
