WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine groups announce Jenin document to confront Israeli occupation
Groups unveil road map in northern occupied West Bank in presence of representatives of groups under Palestine Liberation Organization but without Hamas, that governs besieged Gaza.
Palestine groups announce Jenin document to confront Israeli occupation
Palestinians gather along a road during an Israeli army incursion in the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank. / AFP
March 12, 2023

Palestinian groups have announced a road map to confront the Israeli occupation under the Jenin National Document.

The announcement was made at a news conference on Saturday in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, in the presence of representatives of groups under the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO] but without Hamas, that governs besieged Gaza.

The coordinator of the news conference, Ramzy Fayyad, told Anadolu Agency that the aim is to pressure Palestinian decision-makers to take unified steps to confront the right-wing Israeli government.

He said a copy of the document will be handed to Hamas and other Palestinian groups because they did not participate in the news conference and did not clarify their absences.

The document that was seen by Anadolu stresses the importance to restore the role of the PLO and its national charter considered the sole and legitimate body for Palestinians.

It urged a meeting of the heads of Palestinian groups to agree on a national unified programme and called for the formation of a Palestinian national unity government.

READ MORE:US opposes violence against Palestinians by illegal Jewish settlers

Tensions flaring up

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli incursions and killings in the Palestinian towns.

Nearly 78 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops since the start of 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Fourteen Israelis have been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

READ MORE:Israeli military kills four Palestinians in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us