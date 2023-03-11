WORLD
Florida residents complain of burning eyes as toxic red tide flares up
Nearly two tonnes of debris, mainly dead fish, has been cleared from Pinellas County beaches and beachside festivals were cancelled as concerns grow over toxic algae's continuity.
Red tide, a toxic algae bloom that occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico, is worsened by the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen in the water. / AP Archive
March 11, 2023

Residents have complained about burning eyes and breathing problems after Florida's southwest coast experienced a flare-up of the toxic red tide algae this week, setting off concerns that it could continue to stick around for a while.

"Red Tide is currently present on the beach and is forecasted to remain in the area in the weeks to come," the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association said in a letter to the public. 

"It is unfortunate that it had to be cancelled but it is the best decision in the interest of public health."

Dead fish have washed up on beaches and a beachside festival has been cancelled, even though it wasn't scheduled for another month. The current bloom started in October.

The annual BeachFest in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, sponsored by a homeowners' association, was cancelled after it determined, with help from the city and the Pinellas County Health Department, that red tide likely would continue through the middle of next month when the festival was scheduled.

Dead fish cleared

Nearly two tonnes of debris, mainly dead fish, were cleared from Pinellas County beaches and brought to the landfill, county spokesperson Tony Fabrizio told the Tampa Bay Times.

About 454 kilogrammes of fish have been cleared from beaches in St Pete Beach since the start of the month, Mandy Edmunds, a parks supervisor with the city, told the newspaper.

Red tide, a toxic algae bloom that occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico, is worsened by the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns people to not swim in or around red tide waters over the possibility of skin irritation, rashes and burning and sore eyes.

People with asthma or lung disease should avoid beaches affected by the toxic algae.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Friday reported that it had found red tide in 157 samples along Florida's Gulf Coast, with the strongest concentrations along Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

