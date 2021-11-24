BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Zoom's shares tumble as officials project slower growth | Money Talks
Video conferencing platform Zoom was one of the biggest winners of the past year and a half, with users around the world relying on its services throughout COVID-19 lockdowns. But as restrictions have started to ease, shares have fallen 28 percent since the beginning of the year. And the company says growth in the coming months will continue to slow as schools and offices reopen, and people start travelling again. Daniel Ives was with us. He's the managing director and senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities in New York. #Zoom #VideoCall #ZoomEarnings
Zoom's shares tumble as officials project slower growth | Money Talks
November 24, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us