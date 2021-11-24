BIZTECH
US releases 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserves | Money Talks
The US is tapping its emergency reserves of oil as pressure mounts on the White House to address rising inflation in the world's largest economy. The unprecedented move is being co-ordinated with other major crude consumers struggling to cope with higher commodity prices. Washington has called on international oil cartel OPEC and its allies to raise production faster to meet growing demand, but those appeals have been ignored. Ellen Wald who is the president of energy consulting firm Transversal Consulting joined us for more. #Oil #OilPrices #OilProduction
US releases 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserves | Money Talks
November 24, 2021
