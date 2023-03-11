WORLD
3 MIN READ
New storm in California leaves several dead, breaks levee
Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop is forced to evacuate after flooding breaches Pajaro River's levee and leaving two people dead.
New storm in California leaves several dead, breaks levee
Residents in several towns, mostly in the north, have been ordered to evacuate. / AP
March 11, 2023

Another powerful storm has pummeled California overnight, forcing thousands to evacuate and resulting in at least two deaths, while causing a levee to give way in coastal Monterey County.

"We were hoping to avoid and prevent this situation, but the worst case scenario has arrived with the Pajaro River overtopping and levee breaching at about midnight," Luis Alejo, a Monterey County supervisor, said Saturday on Twitter.

On Friday, state emergency services director Nancy Ward announced that the storm had already claimed at least two lives.

Across the Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro.

Images posted on Twitter by the state's National Guard account showed guardsmen rescuing residents trapped in their cars by high water.

At least one road was washed away in Santa Cruz County, just north of Monterey.

Residents in several towns, mostly in the north, have been ordered to evacuate.

READ MORE:'Pineapple Express' storm wallops California with more rain, snow

Storm-battered state

An unusually intense and seemingly endless series of storms has battered California for weeks.

The latest storm was expected to dump as much as 23 centimetres of rain on already saturated grounds.

Part of a powerful atmospheric river known as a "Pineapple express" — for the warm, subtropical moisture it brings from Hawaii — this latest storm will speed the melting of the enormous snowpack that has built up in higher elevations.

The resulting runoff threatens to aggravate already serious flooding.

US President Joe Biden on Friday approved an emergency declaration that clears the way to expedite federal aid to the western state.

Governor Gavin Newsom said California was "deploying every tool we have to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms battering our state."

Storms in January were blamed for the loss of 20 lives.

READ MORE:Southern California sees rare snowfall as winter storm intensifies

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us