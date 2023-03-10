WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia to free 5,000 breadwinner female prisoners
New law passed by leftist President Gustavo Petro would see impoverished or heads of single parent households doing public service instead of spending time in prison.
Colombia to free 5,000 breadwinner female prisoners
President Petro is an advocate of preventive policies rather than punitive ones as the country's prisons are massively overpopulated. / Reuters Archive
March 10, 2023

Some 5,000 female prisoners in Colombia who are either impoverished or the heads of single parent households will be freed in exchange for community service, the government has said.

The decision on Friday, under a new law passed by leftist President Gustavo Petro on International Women's Day, would benefit inmates convicted of minor crimes with prison sentences of no more than eight years, Justice Minister Nestor Osuna said.

Instead of prison time, they will serve the rest of their sentences by doing public service, he told Blu Radio.

Official estimates are that about 5,000 of the country's 17,000 female prisoners could qualify.

"If they remain imprisoned and the children (remain) without their mother, those children grow up without affection and many, in the future, become criminals," Petro said.

"That is the logic of violence and exclusion."

READ MORE:Colombia compares mega prison in El Salvador to 'concentration camp'

Preventive policies

The women will be required to work in educational activities, environment restoration, public transport or other civil sectors.

They will work, unpaid, between five and 20 hours per week.

"For every five hours worked, they will redeem a week of imprisonment," said Osuna.

The rest of the time, the women will be allowed to earn money for themselves.

The proposal had been before Congress since 2021, rejected by the then-ruling right-wing party and president Ivan Duque.

Petro, who came to power last August, is an advocate of preventive policies rather than punitive ones as the country's prisons are massively overpopulated.

"This is a first step towards a change in prison policy, towards a new way of crime prevention, towards a new understanding of the meaning of punishment," said Osuna.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us