EU’s earthquake fundraiser for Türkiye, Syria to be held on March 20
EU has so far allocated $12.7 million in humanitarian aid for immediate needs of the quake victims in Türkiye, and another $10.6 million for Syria.
More than 46,000 people were killed in Türkiye by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that hit on February 6. / Reuters Archive
March 10, 2023

The EU’s fundraiser to support Türkiye and Syria will be held on March 20 instead of March 16, the European Commission has announced.

“The EU and its Member States intend to make a significant pledge for further relief, recovery, and reconstruction in Türkiye and further relief, recovery, and rehabilitation in Syria,” the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The donors' conference will be co-hosted by Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, representing the Swedish turning presidency of the Council of the EU.

The EU has so far allocated €12 million ($12.7 million) in humanitarian aid for the immediate needs of the population in Türkiye, and another €10 million for Syria.

More than 47,000 people were killed in Türkiye by magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that hit on February 6, according to officials.

They also rattled several neighbouring countries and caused widespread destruction in northern Syria, where nearly 3,500 people were killed, according to combined figures given by both the regime and opposition.

READ MORE: President Erdogan says 488,000 homes will be built for quake victims

SOURCE:AA
