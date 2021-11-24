WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Turkey-UAE Relationship Revitalise the Region?
The leaders of Turkey and the United Arab Emirates put their rivalries aside to discuss possible new partnerships when they met in Ankara after a gap of nearly a decade. The relationship between Ankara and Abu Dhabi, for the most part during the last 10 years, suffered as the two capitals found themselves on the opposite ends of a changing geopolitical situation. But now the frost seems to be thawing. Could this new relationship revitalise the region? Guests: Yusuf Alabarda Defence and Security Analyst Marwan Kabalan Policy Analyst at Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Onur Erim Political Analyst and Author
Can Turkey-UAE Relationship Revitalise the Region?
November 24, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us